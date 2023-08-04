﻿
Biz / Event

Automobile expo and forums to create a car festival

Both the Shanghai International Automotive Innovation Technology Week and the Shanghai International New Energy Auto Technology and Supply Chain Expo began on Friday.
Exhibition and forums on the automobile industry are being held in Shanghai, promoting the trade and exchange of the new-energy vehicle technology and supply chain.

The 5th Shanghai International Automotive Innovation Technology Week, along with the 9th Shanghai International New Energy Auto Technology and Supply Chain Expo, kicked off on Friday.

It is one of the major trade exchange platforms for NEV technology, parts and supply chain. The overall exhibition area is expected to reach 70,000 square meters, with an estimated attendance of over 50,000 professional visitors.

More than a thousand domestic and international exhibitors and brands are expected to showcase their products at the three-day event, such as globally leading enterprises Covestro, FORVIA, 3M, Dow, Omron, the Shanghai-based Hasco Automobile, DIAS Automotive Electronic Systems, Exquisite Automotive, and more.

The expo brings together the latest products and technologies in various fields related to NEVs, including power batteries, electric drive systems, charging and swapping technology, intelligent cabins, automotive electronics, and chassis systems among others.

It also features over 20 activities, forums and conferences, offering a platform for communication and insight sharing in various fields.

"The development of NEVs is inevitable for the utilization of resources and the protection of the environment. It's also a crucial path toward establishing the country as a leading player in the global automotive industry," Zhou Fatao, secretary-general of the Guangdong New Energy Vehicle Industry Association, said at one of the forums.

The latest data showed that the development of China's new-energy passenger vehicle market in 2023 continues to consolidate and expand its advantages, according to the China Passenger Car Association.

The CPCA estimated that in July, the wholesale sales of new-energy passenger vehicles by CPCA member companies will reach 750,000 units, representing a year-on-year increase of 34 percent despite a month-on-month dip of 1 percent. Cumulative wholesale sales for the year to date have reached 4.3 million units, surging 42 percent from a year earlier.

The association predicted that in 2023, the total sales of new-energy passenger vehicles in China will reach 8.5 million units, with a narrow definition of passenger vehicles at 23.5 million units. The annual penetration rate of NEVs, meanwhile, is expected to reach 36 percent. Currently, the actual market performance is in line with the forecast figures, it said.

Exhibition info:

Date: August 4-6 (August 4-5, 8:30am-5pm; August 6, 8:30am-4pm)

Admission: Free

Venue: Hall N1, N2, N3, Shanghai New International Expo Center

Address: 2345 Longyang Road, Pudong New Area

浦东新区龙阳路2345号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
﻿
Follow Us

