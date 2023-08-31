West Hongqiao seeks global economic cooperation, investment

Ahead of the 6th China International Import Expo, the West Hongqiao Business District in Shanghai's suburban Qingpu District is seeking global economic cooperation and investment.

The 2023 West Hongqiao Business District Industrial Economic Cooperation Conference and Global Investment Summit was held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the CIIE venue, on Thursday.

The 2023 West Hongqiao Business District Industrial Economic Cooperation Conference and Global Investment Summit was held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the CIIE venue, on Thursday.

During the event, a global industry partnership plan for West Hongqiao was released, with 26 partners such as the Shanghai Convention & Exhibition Industries Association, Jones Lang LaSalle, or JLL, and Ernst & Young signing up.

Fourteen industry experts and entrepreneurs were appointed as industry development consultants of the business district.

Agreements on 30 projects in artificial intelligence, biomedicine, high-end equipment, trade and exhibition, and green energy sectors were signed at the same time. Covering more than 100,000 square meters, they will be located in West Hongqiao.

These companies will inject new vitality and momentum into the development of West Hongqiao, officials said.

Home to the BeiDou West Hongqiao Base, the business district is developing four leading industry clusters – business and trade, convention and exhibition, science and innovation, and health.

Benefiting from the business opportunities from the CIIE, the Hongqiao International Open Hub and the Yangtze River Delta region integration, the business district has gathered a number of leading enterprises such as Midea Group and China Nuclear Engineering & Construction Group Co Ltd, thanks to it advantages in transportation, industry agglomeration, trade and business development, financial empowerment and innovation systems.

West Hongqiao has become a traffic, convention and exhibition, and trade and business hub and a magnet for funds and talents, and efforts will be stepped up to further improve its business environment, according to Xie Ming, general manager of Shanghai West Hongqiao Business Development Co Ltd.