A high-tech manufacturing valley went into operation in Qingpu District on Wednesday, delivering a powerful boost to the development of intelligent manufacturing industry of the city.

The high-tech valley constructed and operated by ASD, a leading robotics company in the city, will prioritize artificial intelligence, robotics, and intelligent manufacturing as its leading industries.

Located at the Shanghai Qingpu Industrial Zone, the first phase of the valley covers about 68,000 square meters.

Ti Gong

The valley will bridge a platform of high technology, innovation and incubation, the robotics industry, and talent, and will continuously expand its cooperation fields, ASD said.



In the future, it would deepen cooperation with various partners and actively introduce quality resources from home and abroad to turn the valley into a top-class science and technology innovation and entrepreneurship highland and promote the development of a smart manufacturing cluster in the district.

Smart manufacturing plays an important strategic role in promoting the high-quality development of the society and economy, said Zhang Yan, deputy director of the district.

Ti Gong

Based on the development blueprint of the smart manufacturing industry of Shanghai, the district has gathered a large number of enterprises with strong technology strength in the field, such as Midea, Sparkoz and Agilebot.

The district is dedicated to creating a supreme business environment to attract high-level smart manufacturing and robotics firms and power the digital line construction of the Yangtze River Delta region, said Zhang.