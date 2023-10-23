CIIE expected to scale new heights as preparations nearly complete

Preparations for the 6th China International Import Expo are in full swing, with an unprecedented number of Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders participating.

To be held from November 5 to 10 in Shanghai, the 6th CIIE holds significant meaning, representing China's commitment to building a new development pattern and promoting high-level opening-up, according to Vice Minister of Commerce Sheng Qiuping.



With over 3,400 exhibitors and more than 394,000 professional visitors registered, the stage is set for the global economic and trade event to reach new heights. The CIIE, known as the world's first national-level expo with import as its theme, will not only feature a diverse range of products but also serve as a platform for international procurement, investment promotion, and cultural exchange.

One of the key highlights of this year's expo is a remarkable expansion of the "CIIE's circle of friends." The event has grown in popularity over the years and is eagerly anticipated by guests from 154 countries, regions and international organizations.

It will welcome the participation of over a hundred executives from the Fortune Global 500 and numerous industry leaders, setting a new record in terms of scale and representation. This influx of top-tier companies underscores the increasing global recognition and appeal of the expo, Sheng noted.

With the total exhibition area approximating 367,000 square meters, the expo's Business Exhibition promises to be even grander, with the number of Fortune Global 500 and industry-leading enterprises reaching 289.

The CIIE will provide a platform for cutting-edge technologies and innovative products. Exhibitors are preparing to unveil over 400 new products, technologies, and services in various fields, such as low-carbon energy, artificial intelligence, and lifestyle and consumption. The organizers have implemented precise and professional matchmaking measures to facilitate transactions and promote fruitful collaborations.

The national pavilions, meanwhile, are expected to be a major draw, showcasing the willingness of participating countries to engage in open and mutually beneficial cooperation.

So far, 69 countries and three international organizations have confirmed their participation, including 11 nations participating for the first time. Notable guest countries such as Honduras, Kazakhstan, Serbia, South Africa, and Vietnam will contribute to the diverse display of cultures and products.

Also of note is the active participation of Belt and Road countries, as this year marks the tenth anniversary of the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Among the 72 exhibitors in the Country Exhibition, an impressive 64 are from Belt and Road countries, underscoring their growing importance in global trade. Additionally, over 1,500 enterprises from BRI countries have enrolled for the Business Exhibition, covering a total exhibition area of nearly 80,000 square meters which is 30 percent larger than in the previous edition, according to Sun Chenghai, deputy director of the China International Import Expo Bureau.

In addition to the exhibitions, the CIIE will host the Hongqiao International Economic Forum, which focuses on development and openness for a win-win future.

With the participation of global political, business, academic, and research leaders, the forum will delve into pressing topics such as green development, the digital economy, and intelligent technology. This gathering of esteemed speakers aims to foster high-level dialogues and contribute to the "Hongqiao wisdom," Sheng said.

The expo will also feature an array of cultural exchange activities, demonstrating the fusion of economy, trade, and culture. With 124 on-site supporting activities scheduled, including policy interpretation, trade matchmaking, investment promotion, and research releases, attendees will have ample opportunities to engage in vibrant and diverse exchanges.

As the preparations for the 6th CIIE are almost complete, organizers express their commitment to creating a high-standard, high-quality, and high-level event. The expo aims to provide market opportunities, investment prospects, and growth potential for all participants, further driving development and fostering global cooperation, Sheng stated.