Biz / Event

2023 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit opens in east China

  17:18 UTC+8, 2023-11-08       0
The 2023 World Internet Conference (WIC) Wuzhen Summit kicked off Wednesday in the ancient water town of Wuzhen in east China's Zhejiang Province.
Themed "Creating an Inclusive and Resilient Digital World Beneficial to All – Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace," the summit features 20 sub-forums covering topics such as digital economy, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and coordinated transformation for digital and green development.

Reports on China and global Internet development, awards for pioneering science and technology, and outstanding cases of jointly building a community with a shared future in cyberspace will be released at this year's summit, lasting until Friday.

This year's event also features new activities including the awarding of honorary titles and the inauguration of a global youth leadership program under the framework of the WIC.

The year 2023 marks the 10th anniversary of the WIC Wuzhen Summit. Since 2014, it has welcomed nearly 12,000 participants from 172 countries and regions.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
