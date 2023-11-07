New product releases, cooperation intentions point to vibrant CIIE

The 6th China International Import Expo, which opened on Sunday, has made strides during its first three days, showcasing the global commitment to openness and cooperation.

The six-day expo has been a platform for nations and businesses from around the world to present their unique cultures as well as advanced products and technologies, creating a vibrant atmosphere for exchange and investment.

Trade and investment matchmaking meetings have been central to the CIIE, with 60 specialized sector-focused matchmaking sessions resulting in 137 cooperation intentions signed as of Tuesday, according to Liu Fuxue, deputy director of the CIIE Bureau.

Additionally, the expo has seen 49 new product releases within the special zone for new product releases, featuring 42 exhibitors unveiling global premieres, Asian debuts, and their first appearances in China.

In the Country Exhibition, 72 participating countries and international organizations have crafted impressive pavilions, blending tradition with modernity to present their industries and investment opportunities.

The Business Exhibition areas have drawn large crowds, fostering lively discussions and exchanges. Cutting-edge products, technologies, and services have made their debut, marking them as the center of attention.

The pavilion tour for overseas entrepreneurs, which was launched this year, attracted over 160 executives from nearly 100 multinational companies, underscoring the opportunities in the vast Chinese market.

The Exhibitor Alliance Conference, meanwhile, successfully facilitated agreement signings of more than 60 enterprises and institutions to participate in the 7th CIIE next year, covering over 40,000 square meters.

As for supporting activities, 95 events in seven categories had been held by Tuesday.

International organizations like the United Nations Industrial Development Organization have hosted forums, while various government units have conducted policy interpretation and research-related events. Chinese provinces, regions and cities have held meetings and activities to enhance exhibition transactions, two-way investment, and industrial cooperation.