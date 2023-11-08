﻿
Peruvian craftswoman presents alpaca wool arts at CIIE

  11:50 UTC+8, 2023-11-08       0
The alpaca wool products made by the Peruvian couple were brought to the expo for the first time in 2018 and are now sold across China.
Shot by Hu Jun. Edited by Lv Zhixiao. Subtitles by Arina Yakupova.

Gloria Julian Aricol, an artisan from Arequipa of Peru, attends this year's CIIE and presents her alpaca wool products to visitors.

The alpaca wool products made by Aricol and her husband were brought to the expo for the first time in 2018 by their Chinese partner and gained a lot of orders. Since then, their products have been presented at the CIIE every year and have gradually developed into the brand "Warmpaca", which is now sold across China.

This year, the couple attended the expo themselves to witness firsthand how their products are being loved by Chinese buyers.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
China International Import Expo
CIIE
Special Reports
