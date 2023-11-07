ASICS introduces flagship design at CIIE
You will be able to find shoes that produce the smallest amount of carbon in the world and a photography system that can automatically identify the location of joints.
16:15 UTC+8, 2023-11-07 0
Shoes that produce the smallest amount of carbon in the world, the light wear that protects against UV rays and a photography system that can automatically identify the location of joints! You will be able to find all of these items at the ASICS booth at China International Import Expo. Come to have a look!
Source: SHINE Editor: Chen Jie
