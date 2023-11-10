Arina shares insights on hard-working foreign student volunteers at CIIE

Volunteers at CIIE are students from 42 different universities in Shanghai. Among them there are also foreign students. Today Arina becomes one of them.

Volunteers at CIIE are students from 42 different universities in Shanghai. Among them there are also foreign students. For example, in media center, there are volunteers from four different countries, Mozambique, Panama, Yamen and Somali. Today Arina becomes a volunteer at CIIE and let's follow her to talk to the hard-working students.