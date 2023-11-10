US$78.41 bln! China's import expo sees record high tentative deals

The 6th CIIE saw a total of 78.41 billion US dollars worth of tentative deals reached for one-year purchases of goods and services, setting a record high.

The sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) saw a total of 78.41 billion US dollars worth of tentative deals reached for one-year purchases of goods and services, setting a record high.

The figure represented an increase of 6.7 percent from that of last year.