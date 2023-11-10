The 6th China International Import Expo concludes with US$78.41 billion of tentative deals reached

The 6th China International Import Expo has come to an end, boasting a record-breaking US$78.41 billion of tentative deals, an indication of its growing international influence.

Dong Jun / SHINE

The curtains have closed on the sixth China International Import Expo, shattering records with tentative deals worth a total of US$78.41 billion reached for one-year purchases of goods and services.

This staggering achievement marks a 6.7-percent surge from the previous expo, solidifying the event's status as a global economic powerhouse.

The CIIE, held from November 5 to 10, with its theme of "New Era, Shared Future," has further developed into a nexus for international trade, investment, and cultural exchange.

Guests from 154 countries, regions and international organizations converged at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) for the opening ceremony. A total of 72 nations showcasing their prowess in the national exhibition, along with the sheer scale of participation in the business exhibition, with 3,486 companies from 128 countries and regions, emphasizing the expo's growing influence.

Dong Jun / SHINE

At the opening ceremony on November 5, President Xi Jinping's letter set the tone, underscoring China's commitment to expanding its opening up and striving for an open and inclusive economic globalization. Premier Li Qiang's keynote speech echoed the sentiment of laying the groundwork for a joint exploration of opportunities in the global market. Foreign leaders joined hands with Chinese counterparts, fostering an atmosphere of shared development.

Specifically, the Country Exhibition drew praise for promoting communication and cooperation among nations at various developmental stages. Eleven countries made their debut for the CIIE, injecting a fresh vibrancy into the event. The China pavilion, themed "Chinese modernization creates new opportunities for the world," highlighted a decade of achievements in pilot free trade zones, capturing the imaginations of visitors.

The Business Exhibition, a cornerstone of the expo, stole the spotlight, featuring 3,486 companies, including 289 Fortune Global 500 enterprises and industry leaders. A focus on high-quality development and lifestyle underscored the transformative power of innovation, while technological marvels created an engaging atmosphere.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Of note, 442 new products, technologies and services made their regional debut at the expo. The innovation incubation zone, boasting over 300 projects from 39 countries and regions which surpassed the total number of the previous two sessions, showcased the dynamism of global entrepreneurship.



According to statistics, the annual intended deal amount for this expo reached US$78.41 billion, a 6.7 percent increase from the previous expo, said Sun Chenghai, deputy director of the CIIE Bureau.

The Hongqiao International Economic Forum, also as a key part of the CIIE, brought together leaders, experts, and visionaries, discussing and sharing insights on "Joining Hands in Development, Opening Up for the Future."

In addition to the main forum, activities related to "Invest in China Year" were held. The release of the "World Openness Report 2023" added substance, while other parallel sessions delved into four topics: Opening-up for Development, Opening-up for Cooperation, Opening-up for Innovation and Opening-up for Sharing. These together drew a record-breaking 8,000-plus attendees.

Beyond the exhibition halls, 122 supporting activities added layers of significance. From policy interpretations to investment promotions, these events showcased the multifaceted impact of the CIIE. Cultural exchanges and performances by Chinese and international groups brought an extra dimension to the expo, surpassing previous editions in scale and diversity.

As the curtains fell on the sixth CIIE, preparations for the seventh edition have already commenced. Four signing ceremonies have been held, indicating a robust continuation of the expo's success story.

Cumulatively, nearly 200 companies have inked agreements to participate as exhibitors in the seventh CIIE, covering a combined exhibition area exceeding 100,000 square meters.