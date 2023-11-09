﻿
Pop-up coffee store debuts near Shanghai's iconic Wukang Building

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  17:25 UTC+8, 2023-11-09
A pop-up coffee store made its debut in Shanghai – near Wukang Building – this month, as a co-brand of China Post and Naobaijin, a city-based supplements brand.
Ti Gong

The Naobaijin pop-up store on Huaihai Road M. in Shanghai.

A pop-up coffee store debuted in Shanghai in November, as a co-brand of China Post and Naobaijin, a famous Shanghai-based supplements brand. It's located on Huaihai Road M. on the corner diagonally opposite the famous Wukang Building, or Normandie Apartments.

Users can affix a seal of the Normandie Apartments, purchase souvenir products co-developed by Naobaijin and China Post, enjoy the limited-edition Naobaijin Coffee, and attend online campaigns to get free coffee.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

A coffee cup is posted online in front of the iconic Wukang Building.

Naobaijin,which literally means brain platinum in Chinese, a melatonin product that claims to improve elderly people's sleep quality, is a popular choice as gift for old people. The coffee store is part of the company's efforts to break into the young consumer market.

It quickly drew public attention as Naobaijin has become a household name over the past two decades with its persuasive ads featuring the slogan "No gifts, except Naobaijin, will be accepted on holidays this year."

Some users on China's X-like (formerly Twitter) Weibo said the company is really good at marketing while others mocked it, saying that the coffee will reduce Naobaijin's effect on sleep improvement.

Ti Gong

People flock to the store for seals and special products.

Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
