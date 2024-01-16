Qingpu District town steps up efforts to lure business investment

Ten projects were signed between Chonggu and businesses on Monday, covering of sectors such as a robotics industrial park, headquarters economy, green oxygen, and photovoltaic R&D.

A number of industry projects were signed in Chonggu Town, Qingpu District, as efforts have been beefed up to lure business investment in the beginning of the year.

The 10 projects signed between the Chonggu government and businesses on Monday cover a wide range of sectors such as a robotics industrial park, headquarters economy, green oxygen, and photovoltaic research and development.

A digital intelligence port in Hongqiao area and a project of Alibaba's logistics division Cainiao are also involved.

Five investment agencies also signed cooperation agreements with Chonggu.

Chonggu looks to introduce a number of foreign-funded companies by the end of this year and has stepped up negotiations.

The town is in full gear for the development of the Hongqiao Boundless Creative City, prioritizing artificial intelligence, digital medical treatment, life health, and headquarters economy industries, and it signed agreements with the first batch of companies to be based at the "creative city" on Monday.

Construction of a digital innovative park project of Shanghai Gomro Co Ltd, a leading domestic indirect procurement and cost management digital solution supplier, will start soon at the "creative city."

"The town has an obvious geographic location advantage, which is highly in line with our digital supply chain development strategy," said Jiang Zhou, head of the company.

Chonggu borders the Hongqiao Central Business District and Qingpu New City and is an important town in Shanghai's east-west development belt. It focuses on rural revitalization in the north, urban-rural integration in the middle, and industry development in the south.