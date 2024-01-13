﻿
CES 2024 concludes in US Las Vegas with AI redefining consumer industries

The 2024 CES, the world's premier tech show, concluded in the US city of Las Vegas on Friday, featuring latest innovations in consumer electronics industries.
Attendees look at China Star Optoelectronics Technology automotive display panels in the TCL booth at CES 2024, an annual consumer electronics trade show, in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, January 9.

The 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the world's premier tech show, concluded in the US city of Las Vegas on Friday, featuring latest innovations in consumer electronics industries.

The four-day show drew more than 130,000 attendees and over 4,000 exhibitors from more than 150 countries and regions, including over 1,200 startups.

Exhibitors showcased a blend of cutting-edge technologies, new launches and quirky gadgets at the show.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) took center stage at the tech show, fully revealing AI's impacts on consumers and industries.

Taking problem-solving to epic new levels, AI is revolutionizing the user experience. Whether increasing accessibility or boosting efficiency, AI's state-of-the-art hardware and software solutions play an active role in industry development worldwide.

The annual show presented the latest AI-powered products and solutions, the next generation of intelligent and autonomous machines, and revealed how AI is driving innovations in people's lives such as food, retail and restaurant experiences.

Semiconductor giants showcased their latest AI processors for data centers and edge devices such as laptops, smartphones and headsets.

Automakers, retailers, and home appliance manufacturers also demonstrated how they are using AI to power their latest products.

Companies showcased innovations aimed at making AI accessible and relevant to everyone, not just tech giants.

Generative AI, capable of creating new content – from text and images to music and code – made big waves at CES.

The latest advancements in Generative AI signal a future where AI becomes a powerful creative tool, and pushes the boundaries of what is possible in various fields.

CES also showcased how AI can play a crucial role in tackling environmental challenges.

"Looking ahead to 2024, I expect developments in artificial intelligence will accelerate growth for consumer and enterprise technology companies as they become more efficient and find more ways to meet consumer needs," said Richard Kowalski, senior director of business intelligence at the Consumer Technology Association, organizer of CES.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
