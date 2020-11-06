Biz / Finance

CPIC inks deal with Panasonic, MS&AD Insurance at CIIE

Tracy Li
Tracy Li
The three will work together to build an "ecological circuit" for their enterprise clients and meet the challenges of scientific, technological and industrial revolution.
Tracy Li
Tracy Li
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co signed a tripartite strategic cooperation agreement on Thursday with Panasonic China & North Asia and MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc at the ongoing China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

The three parties plan to work together to build an "ecological circuit" for their enterprise clients and jointly meet the challenges of the new round of scientific, technological and industrial revolution.

In the future, they will give full play to their strengths in insurance, advanced manufacturing, investment and financing; broaden cooperation in the fields of health care, smart living, smart family and innovative business; and jointly explore higher-quality international exchanges and cooperation in the post-epidemic era.

For a long time, China Pacific Insurance and MS&AD have actively responded to China's opening-up policy, promoted high-level exchanges and comprehensive cooperation, and built a close strategic partnership.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc is a leading global insurance organization, engaging in the management of its group companies which are Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co Ltd, Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co Ltd and others.

