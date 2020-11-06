Biz / Finance

Financial industry prospers with Pudong's opening up

Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  16:49 UTC+8, 2020-11-07       0
As the main birthplace of the modern financial industry in China, Pudong New Area has seen the booming development of its financial sector in 30 years of reform and opening-up.
Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  16:49 UTC+8, 2020-11-07       0

As the main birthplace of the modern financial industry in China, the Pudong New Area has seen the booming development of its financial sector in  30 years of reform and opening up.

In 2019, the added value of its financial industry reached 383.5 billion yuan (US$57.6 billion), accounting for around a third of the area’s GDP and more than half of the added value made by Shanghai's financial space, said Zhang Hong, director of Pudong New Area Financial Services Bureau.

And that growth momentum was kept in the first half of 2020 despite the COVID-19 epidemic.

Thanks to China and the city's efforts in opening up its financial services, Pudong has built a relatively complete financial market system, Zhang noted.

At present, the area has 13 financial factor markets and infrastructures such as stocks, bonds, futures, insurance, trust and foreign exchange. It is one of the regions with the most complete financial factor markets and the most active transactions in the world. 

Last year, 1.412 billion lots were traded on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, ranking first in the global exchange-traded commodity derivatives for four consecutive years. And the turnover of the Shanghai Stock Exchange hit 282 trillion yuan, ranking fourth in the world, according to data from the bureau.

Meanwhile, Pudong also attracted a large number of top financial players, including licensed financial institutions, emerging disruptors and competitors as well as financial service providers.

By the end of October, there were 1,105 financial institutions in the area, including 287 banking institutions, 509 securities brokers and 309 insurance related companies.

In recent years, it has vigorously promoted the development of global asset management, financial technology, insurance and other fields, according to the development plan of Shanghai.

In the field of asset management, for example, Pudong has gathered a group of world-class fund managers and their subsidiaries, insurance asset management companies, private equity and venture capital funds.

In addition, 71 internationally renowned asset managers have set up 97 asset management institutions in Pudong, and nine of the top ten players in the world have settled there.

Next, Pudong aims to build a global financial resource allocation center. Efforts will be made to improve the trading volume and internationalization level of financial markets, increase the participation of foreign investors, and promote the effective allocation of global capital in financial markets.

It is also exploring the creation of a new highland for financial institutions to gather and an experimental field for financial reform and innovation.

The further integration of industry and the financial sector will be another focus in the future.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Shanghai Stock Exchange
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     