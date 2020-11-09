Biz / Finance

China stocks surge on clarity in US elections

Yuan Luhang
Yuan Luhang
  18:41 UTC+8, 2020-11-09       0
Markets were lifted on hopes of improved Sino-US relations. Almost all industry sectors climbed, with tech and securities shares leading the gains.
Yuan Luhang
Yuan Luhang
  18:41 UTC+8, 2020-11-09       0
China stocks surge on clarity in US elections

China shares jumped on Monday, as investors' hopes were raised by Joe Biden’s victory in the US presidential election.

At close, China’s benchmark indexes the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.86 percent to 3,373.73 points. The Shenzhen Component Index climbed 2.19 percent to 14,141.15 points. The bluechip index CSI300 soared 1.96 percent to 4,981.35 points.

Turnover on the two major bourses expanded to 1.08 trillion yuan (US$160 billion).

Almost industry sectors climbed with tech and securities shares leading the gains.

“Chinese stocks are seeing a bull market,” Haitong Securities said in a note.

“Overseas uncertainties were erased as Joe Biden won the 2020 US presidential election,” China Industrial Securities said.

Democrat Biden’s victory in the battleground state of Pennsylvania over the weekend put him over the threshold of 270 Electoral College votes he needed to clinch the presidency, ending days of nail-biting suspense.

Analysts and traders said the win would help the A-share market, at least for the short term, on hopes of improved Sino-US trade ties, though the US containment strategy is unlikely to change much.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Industrial Securities
Haitong Securities
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     