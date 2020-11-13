WeBank remains committed to inclusive finance

The bank has served more than 250 million individual customers and over 20 million self-employed households, as well as many first-time corporate borrowers.

WeBank has been committed to practicing inclusive financing and serving the real economy since its establishment in December 2014, China’s first private Internet bank said.

In terms of serving small and micro-sized enterprises, WeBank has more than 1.6 million corporate customers, and the number of firms that have been granted credit has exceeded 500,000, with accumulative loans exceeding 320 billion yuan (US$48.2 billion).

These clients are distributed in more than 200 cities in 27 provinces. Among them, manufacturing, high-tech, wholesale and retail customers accounted for over 70 percent; and 60 percent of corporate customers who received credit said it was their first successful loan transaction with a bank, the Tencent-backed digital bank noted.

During the epidemic period, WeBank also gave full play to the advantages of Internet banking and launched a series of service measures to support small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.