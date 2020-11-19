Biz / Finance

AXA launches new health management solutions

Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  20:28 UTC+8, 2020-11-19       0
Insurance company announces its commitment to helping Chinese families stay "One Step Ahead" in their physical and mental health as it launches the AXA Health Formula and Emma.
Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  20:28 UTC+8, 2020-11-19       0

AXA on Thursday announced a commitment to helping Chinese families stay “One Step Ahead” in physical and mental health with the launch of the AXA Health Formula and Emma, an all-in-one digital health management platform.

Based on four pillars — mental health, private doctors, one-stop solutions and leading insights — the AXA Health Formula represents its holistic approach to healthcare management by offering customized solutions to customers, it said.

A one-stop solution available on WeChat, health management platform Emma offers a range of services to help customers manage and protect their family’s physical and mental health, including unlimited access to a dedicated Qhealth family doctor.

A team of health professionals is also on-hand to respond in under two minutes to any family-related health issue.

Other features include Specialist Consultation, Intelligent Triage, and access to psychological counselling, with an e-pharmacy and door-to-door drug deliveries set to roll out later this year.

“AXA is proud to leverage its health expertise to become a true partner to our customers in every area of their lives,” said AXA designated CEO Zhu Yaming.

Changing demographic and lifestyle trends, coupled with a significant rise in chronic and serious disease, have led to increased awareness about the importance of individual and family health.

Premiered at the event, AXA’s “Healthy Future” white paper, co-authored with partners Deloitte, outlines five key trends set to define the future of China's  healthcare industry.

Among those trends, the report identified the growing need for more personalized, convenient and diversified health management solutions, including dedicated family doctors capable of serving as a one-stop point of contact.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Deloitte
AXA
Wechat
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     