Biz / Finance

Insurance sector sees more digital users: report

Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  15:49 UTC+8, 2020-11-24       0
In terms of user activity and the penetration rate of insurance apps, Internet insurance has great development potential, according to data from Analysys.
Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  15:49 UTC+8, 2020-11-24       0

The number of digital users in the insurance field has been increasing as the COVID-19 outbreak has further enhanced acceptance of online services and insurers intensify their application of insurance technology, a new study shows.

In terms of user activity and the penetration rate of insurance apps, Internet insurance has great development potential, and the advantages of Internet insurance companies are more prominent, according to data from Analysys, a provider of business information for China's technology, media and telecom industries.

In October, ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance ranked first with 2.32 million active users, up 54.8 percent year on year. And it had the highest penetration rate in the insurance service industry, reaching 5.3 percent, the Analysys report said.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, China Life Insurance and China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co also boasted large numbers of active monthly users on their insurance service apps during the same period.

Since the beginning of this year, the number of digital users in the insurance field has kept growing, and the number of active monthly users has hit a record high of 47.5 million, the study noted.

Analysys believes that the epidemic helped raise people’s awareness of medical and health protection, as well as their acceptance of online insurance services. At the same time, competition among insurance companies for mobile digital users is becoming increasingly fierce.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
China Pacific Insurance
Ping An Insurance
ZhongAn
China Life Insurance
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     