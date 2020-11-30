Biz / Finance

Major indexes set to include STAR stocks

Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  19:18 UTC+8, 2020-11-30       0
Shanghai Stock Exchange and China Securities Index Co to include SSE STAR securities listed for more than a year into component indexes such as the SSE 180 Index and CSI 300 Index.
Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  19:18 UTC+8, 2020-11-30       0

A number of stocks listed on the SSE STAR Market will be included in the major indexes for A-shares from December 14.

In response to the securities market development, and after listening to market opinion and deliberations by the Index Advisory Committee, the Shanghai Stock Exchange and China Securities Index Co have decided to include SSE STAR securities which have been listed for more than a year into some component indexes such as the SSE 180 Index and CSI 300 Index, it was announced on Friday.

This rule adjustment will be implemented in the next index periodical review on December 14.

The SSE STAR Market, which has been operating smoothly for more than a year, has become an important part of China’s capital market, where companies with different voting right structures, unprofitable companies and depository receipts issued by red-chip enterprises have the opportunity to go public, the exchange said.

Meanwhile, the STAR 50 Index has been running smoothly for more than a quarter and is widely recognized by the market, the exchange noted. “Aiming to further enhance the influence of the STAR Market, introduce more medium and long-term funds, and provide investment channels for small and medium-sized investors, the inclusion of STAR shares into the component indexes is imperative.”

Also on November 27, the stock exchanges of Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong reached an agreement on an expansion to the existing Stock Connect inclusion arrangements.

The three exchanges have agreed that STAR Market-listed shares that are constituent stocks of the SSE 180 Index and SSE 380 Index, or have H-share counterparts listed in Hong Kong, will be eligible for trading under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect program, while the corresponding H-shares will be included in the Stock Connect schemes linking Shanghai and Shenzhen with Hong Kong.

The inclusion is expected to take place early next year. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Shanghai Stock Exchange
SSE
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     