Biz / Finance

Flat Wednesday as sentiment remains weak

Hu Yumo
Hu Yumo
  19:23 UTC+8, 2020-12-16       0
Investors took a cautious approach despite National Bureau of Statistics data that showed China's factory output growing at its fastest pace in 20 months in November.
Hu Yumo
Hu Yumo
  19:23 UTC+8, 2020-12-16       0

Shanghai stocks closed flat on Wednesday as market sentiment remained weak despite China’s factory output in November growing at its fastest pace in 20 months.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.01 percent to close at 3,366.98 points. The smaller Shenzhen Component Index declined 0.09 percent to 13,751.09 points.

Combined turnover on the two bourses was 701 billion yuan (US$107.4 billion), compared with 709.6 billion yuan in the previous session.

Shares of automobile companies, telecommunication and electronics firms were among the biggest decliners. A total of 39 listed firms posted gains of more than 9 percent, while 37 declined by over 9 percent.

National Statistics Bureau data showed that China's industrial output growth quickened to 7.0 percent in November from a year earlier.

Guotai Junan Securities said investors became cautious in the A-share market and tended to keep their shares in consumer sectors such as liquor, food and beverages. The firm suggests paying attention to industries such as new-energy vehicles, photovoltaics and home appliances.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     