Chongqing company reaches a milestone in consumer finance

Mashang Consumer Finance announced its independently developed voiceprint-based living body identification and identity verification system passed an official certification.
Mashang Consumer Finance announced its independently developed voiceprint-based living body identification and identity verification system passed an official certification, becoming the country’s first institution to do so.

Certified by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the technology has achieved the highest level in the consumer finance industry.

The system not only performs well in core indicators, but also passes the test with high standards in terms of noise resistance, time-varying resistance and processing efficiency, officials at the Chongqing-based company said.

It lays a solid foundation for the commercialization of algorithms and enables Mashang Consumer Finance to apply its voiceprint technology to practical business scenarios such as user credit approval, incoming call line identification, intelligent regulatory violation positioning and electronic contract signing.


