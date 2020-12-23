Biz / Finance

Interest in electric cars boosts markets

Yuan Luhang
Yuan Luhang
  19:10 UTC+8, 2020-12-23       0
Orient Securities expect more than 180 million electric cars to be sold in China next year, a turning point for EV consumption, with the global number reaching  430 million.
Yuan Luhang
Yuan Luhang
  19:10 UTC+8, 2020-12-23       0
Interest in electric cars boosts markets

China stocks rose on Wednesday led by manufacturers and suppliers of electric vehicles.

At close, the Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.76 percent at 3,382.32 points. The Shenzhen Component Index was higher by 0.96 percent at 14,015.02 points. The bluechip CSI300 index was up 0.85 percent at 5,007.12 points.

Turnover on the two major bourses expanded to 929.0 billion yuan (US$141.43 billion).

Foreign investors bought 4.33 billion yuan in overseas capital via Stock Connect schemes linking Shanghai and Shenzhen with Hong Kong.

Most sectors gained with gainers outnumbering losers by 950 to 780 on the Shanghai bourse and 1,183 to 1,071 in Shenzhen.

Gains were led by manufacturers and suppliers of electric vehicles. Qingdao TGOOD Electric Co Ltd, an EV charging pole maker, soared 14.8 percent to touch its highest in nearly five years, while BAIC Bluepark New Energy Technology Co Ltd, the EV manufacturing unit of state-owned BAIC Automotive Group, hit its highest level since January 2016.

“More than 180 million electric cars in China are expected to be sold next year while globally the number is expected to reach 430 million. 2021 will be a turning point for EV consumption, as consumers’ buying habits have been formed with EV technologies becoming more advanced and government offering consumption subsidies,” Orient Securities said in a note.

Liquor makers suffered losses after Tuesday’s strong performances. Shares of Kweichow Moutai shed over 2 percent.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     