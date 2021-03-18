Biz / Finance

Chinese insurtech firm expands reach in Southeast Asia

﻿ Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  22:00 UTC+8, 2021-03-18       0
ZA Tech will work with PFI Mega Life, Prudential's Indonesian joint venture, to drive digital transformation of the insurance industry in the country.
﻿ Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  22:00 UTC+8, 2021-03-18       0
Chinese insurtech firm expands reach in Southeast Asia
HelloRF

ZA Tech, the technology venture founded by ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance, announced on Thursday that it will work with PFI Mega Life, an Indonesian joint venture of American insurance giant Prudential Financial, to drive digital transformation of the insurance industry in the Southeast Asian country.

The cooperation is a result of both companies’ common goal of promoting inclusive finance in the area.

As part of the partnership, ZA Tech will help PFI Mega Life create a seamless digital experience for its customers and ecosystem partners by using its expertise and self-developed insurance system Graphene.

Through ZA Tech's component-based professional solutions, PFI Mega Life will be able to tailor real-time, affordable protection plans for its customers and ecosystem partners and the whole process will be reduced to seconds from several days, according to the announcement.

Graphene's fully distributed system architecture also allows PFI Mega Life to process tens of thousands of transactions per second.

Also, the two sides aim to launch new insurance products to better meet local customers' evolving needs and fill the protection gap.

Community Cover, the first product created by ZA Tech and PFI Mega Life, was unveiled early this month. The critical illness protection plan is available to Indonesians through Grab, a ride-hailing, food delivery and payment solutions platform.

Last December, ZA Tech formed a regional technology partnership with AIA Group, aiming to power the life insurance giant’s digital engagement in Malaysia.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Prudential Financial
AIA Group
Prudential
ZhongAn
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     