Biz / Finance

Top banks warn of losses after US fund dumps stocks

AFP
  23:20 UTC+8, 2021-03-29       0
Nomura of Japan and Switzerland's Credit Suisse warned they could face significant losses following reports of their exposure to a US fund that sold billions in stocks last week.
AFP
  23:20 UTC+8, 2021-03-29       0

Top global banks Nomura of Japan and Switzerland’s Credit Suisse warned yesterday they could face significant losses following reports of their exposure to a US fund that sold billions in stocks last week.

Neither bank named the client but the warnings follow a Bloomberg News report that a little-known fund sold more than US$20 billion in stocks from US media and Chinese companies listed in New York on Friday. The unusually large sale by Archegos Capital Management, which looks after businessman Bill Hwang’s fortune, was carried out directly by major houses Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs.

Among the companies sold were top Chinese names such as Baidu Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Vipshop Holding plus US giants such as ViacomCBS and Discovery.

The share prices all plunged as a result, reportedly causing Archegos Capital Management to seek fresh funding.

Yesterday, Nomura shares plunged by 16 percent in Tokyo after it warned of a potential US$2 billion loss while Credit Suisse shed 14 percent.

With the global financial system awash in cash as central banks and governments try to keep their economies afloat during the coronavirus pandemic, there have been growing concerns that the money has helped fuel speculative bubbles.

“These developments certainly raise questions surrounding the rise of margin debt and over leveraging,” said Sophie Griffiths, market analyst at OANDA.

Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at Axi, said investors “are looking with some concern to further large sales hitting financial markets” but the damage should be limited.

“It is essential to realize this is not a move inspired by economic fundamentals; instead, it is an isolated case of poor risk management and will ultimately have few if any lasting macroeconomic implications,” Innes said.

Source: AFP   Editor: Shi Jingyun
Tencent Music Entertainment
Credit Suisse
Goldman Sachs
Morgan Stanley
Baidu
Tencent
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     