Biz / Finance

Popular online mutual aid services shutting down

Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  15:19 UTC+8, 2021-04-03       0
Three online platforms have recently announced their mutual aid services will shut down, surprising the public and arousing much debate online.
Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  15:19 UTC+8, 2021-04-03       0
Popular online mutual aid services shutting down
HelloRF

Three online platforms have recently announced their mutual aid services will shut down, surprising the public and arousing much debate online.

Qingsong Huzhu made its announcement on March 24, followed by Shuidi Huzhu or Waterdrop Mutual, which said its mutual protection plans will be closed from the end of March.

Wukong Huzhu, another  platform, said its mutual aid business will be closed before the end of this month.

Mutual aid plans are not an alternative to real health insurance. They function like a collective. People who are in a certain age range and are healthy in line with certain standards (having difference in different platforms) can register for such services online without paying monthly premiums.

When a member suffers from an illness, other members contribute evenly to payouts. And people who fall critically ill can get a cash payment of 300,000 yuan (US$45,607) or even more.

As it does away with most of the overhead cost of traditional insurance, the innovative service has proven popular.

Waterdrop Mutual, a business unit of Beijing-based company Waterdrop Inc, claimed it has served more than 80 million customers and helped 21,235 users get payouts to cover their medical fees since the product was launched in May 2016.

Qingsong Huzhu said the number of its members once reached tens of millions, while Wukong Huzhu, unveiled in May 2019, has gathered millions of members.

Waterdrop Mutual said in a notice to its members that the platform will continue to operate, but the way it serves members "will be adjusted."

Specifically, the platform will offer a one-year health insurance cover for its members with the maximum insured amount of 500,000 yuan. The premium will be borne by the company.

The unexpected suspensions of these platforms has aroused much discussion among Chinese netizens.

Some users, commenting on social media site Weibo, felt they had been cheated, complaining they have paid out a lot but got little in return, while others felt it was a  pity that such a good service was being suspended. 

Last September, China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said in a research report on illegal insurance businesses that popular mutual assistance platforms, including Xiang Hu Bao and Shuidi Huzhu, if not handled and managed properly, may cause social unrest and risks due to their non-licensed operations, the large number of members and unsupervised fund pool.

Xiang Hu Bao, the country’s largest mutual aid platform within the Alipay app, is still in operation.

As of April 2, the platform shows it has 94.6 million registered users and have helped 4,367 users get cash payments.

Ant Group once said it hopes to sign up 300 million users within two years, which would represent more than 20 percent of China's population.

Since 2014, the online mutual assistance industry has surged, with Alipay, Suning, Meituan, Baidu and Weibo entering the market.

Data shows that around 150 million people joined  such plans in 2019, with over a third of participants' annual income below 100,000 yuan, 68 percent without private insurance, and over 72 percent living in smaller cities.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Weibo
Ant Financial
Meituan
Suning
Baidu
Alibaba
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     