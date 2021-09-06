China to specify operation rules for Beijing stock exchange

China on Sunday started to solicit public opinion for the detailed operation rules of the new stock exchange which is to be set up in Beijing.

These rules, unveiled on the official website of China's National Equities Exchange and Quotations (NEEQ), or the "new third board," where the novel bourse built upon, involved the procedures of listing, trading and membership management of the new stock exchange.

Rules will conform to the current regulatory arrangements for listed companies to ensure the consistency of regulatory standards among all bourses, according to the draft.

Differentiated institutional arrangement will be made tailored by the innovation-oriented small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and the listing mechanism will match with the market-oriented issuance and listing mechanisms under the registration-based IPO system.

More flexible listing regulations will be imposed on cash dividends and equity incentives, the draft said.

Beijing stock exchange will generally continue the trading rules of the "new third board" selected layer, as an effort to embody characteristics of SMEs stock trading and ensure the continuity and consistency of market transactions.

The stock exchange will not impose a limit on the price change on the first trading day, but trading will be suspended for ten minutes when stock prices rise by over 30 percent or drop by over 60 percent. Daily trading movements will be restricted within 30 percent after the first day of trading.