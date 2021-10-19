﻿
Biz / Finance

Banks rush to offer wealth management connect services in Greater Bay Area

﻿ Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  21:39 UTC+8, 2021-10-19       0
Banks on Tuesday launched two-way wealth management connect services, which will allow more capital flows across the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.
﻿ Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  21:39 UTC+8, 2021-10-19       0

Banks on Tuesday launched two-way wealth management connect services, which will allow more capital flows across the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Under the new scheme, residents of the nine Chinese mainland cities in the region, such as Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Zhuhai, can purchase wealth management products offered by providers in Hong Kong and Macau (the south-bound scheme); while those in Hong Kong and Macau will also be able to buy products from providers based in the mainland cities (the north-bound scheme).

The highly-anticipated cross-boundary investment scheme is estimated to generate about US$670 million worth of wealth fees a year and is seen as a litmus test for more relaxation of China's capital controls.

OCBC Bank announced on Tuesday that its wholly-owned Hong Kong subsidiary, OCBC Wing Hang Bank Ltd, is partnering Ping An Bank in the scheme and has launched two-way services.

Citibank and China Guangfa Bank also announced similar tieup.

HSBC and Hang Seng Bank are also among the first banks to receive the regulatory green light and kick off services.

About 60 HSBC Wealth Management Connect Centres will help customers with account opening and enquiries related to the services.

After setting up accounts, residents in the region can make cross-boundary investments in over 100 wealth management products 24/7 digitally, HSBC Bank (China) said.

"Individual investment needs in the GBA will be further met upon the launch of the services," said Richard Li, executive vice president and chief client officer at HSBC China.

Standard Chartered Hong Kong said it is committed to promoting the two-way capital flows and supporting further financial development of the Greater Bay area.

Last month, Chinese mainland and Hong Kong regulators announced the rollout of the cross-boundary scheme.

The GBA is a cluster of 11 high-growth cities in southern China which includes Hong Kong and Macau and is the 12th largest economic entity in the world.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Hang Seng Bank
Citibank
Ping An Bank
Standard Chartered
HSBC Bank
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     