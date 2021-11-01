﻿
Biz / Finance

Welcome to CIIE to experience digital yuan!

Chinese banks will help popularize digital yuan and build pilot applications of the electronic currency during this year's China International Import Expo.
HelloRF

Chinese banks will help popularize the digital yuan and build pilot applications of the electronic currency during this year's China International Import Expo in November.

And guests from around the world will be able to experience the convenience of the new form of yuan.

The Bank of China says it will post pamphlets at the venue, so visitors can have a better understanding of e-yuan.

A comprehensive digital yuan exhibition will be opened in the central square of the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Shanghai), where the CIIE will be held.

And the latest pilot achievements in digital yuan wallets, chips and products will be displayed more vividly in interactive 3D and multimedia promotional videos.

A variety of different forms of digital yuan chip wallet products will also be able to be seen at the CIIE, including a visual chip wallet, special-shaped wallets like handbags and bluetooth headset shells, as well as wearable wallet to meet the payment needs of different groups, the bank said.

And foreign guests can exchange foreign currency cash into equivalent digital yuan on the Bank of China's special machine by holding their passport.

The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the country's biggest bank, will bring CIIE art exhibits into its e-purchase platform and expand the use of e-yuan.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
﻿
