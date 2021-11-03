﻿
Biz / Finance

New, better insurance protection solutions unveiled for 4th CIIE

Exhibitors, builders, logistics suppliers, visitors, and media staff at the fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE) will enjoy new and better insurance protection solutions.
Ti Gong

Exhibitors, builders, logistics suppliers, visitors and media staff at the fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE) will enjoy new and better insurance protection solutions, said the event's supporting insurer.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, a designated insurance service provider of the CIIE, submitted Tuesday a one-stop insurance solution with a total insured amount of over 1 trillion yuan (US$156.3billion) to the CIIE Bureau, the event organizer.

This year, China Pacific Property Insurance, a subsidiary of the insurance giant, has tailored carbon-neutral insurance for the event, which covers excess electricity consumption and extra fossil fuel consumption caused by property loss during the event.

It will also introduce product quality assurance insurance for souvenirs from CIIE licensed shops, which covers not only losses caused by the repair, return, and replacement of items, but also the transportation, appraisal, and legal expenses incurred, thus reducing conflict between exhibitors and consumers.

China Pacific Life Insurance has prepared free personal risk protection of over one trillion yuan for all staff, audience, media, and other personnel participating in this year's CIIE. The guaranteed period lasts from October 1 through December 31.

The insurance liability has been expanded to COVID-19-incurred isolation funds as well as costs for treatment and hospitalization on the basis of the death and disability compensation of 200,000 yuan for people infected with the disease at CIIE venues.

The insurance group also provides on-site medical rescue, road vehicle rescue, vehicle safety monitoring, and other additional services.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
China International Import Expo
CIIE
China Pacific Insurance
﻿
