Households thirst for better health-care management

Chinese households are paying more attention to health management, and seeking more digital health solutions as well as advice on how to maintain their mental health, a new study has found.



This is especially true for working mothers, who have a prominent demand for smart health care, convenient medical treatment and psychological counselling, according to a white paper co-released by Southern Weekly and AXA Tianping Property & Casualty Insurance.



The study surveyed families in 12 first-and second-tier cities in China about their demand for health management and protection.



Up to 65 percent of families surveyed feel it necessary to buy private health insurance, and more than 80 percent place more value on health-related value-added services in addition to basic protection.



Of note, as many as 75 percent of households indicated they would actively communicate with psychological counselors when needed, and around 90 percent are willing to accept online medical treatment.



Mothers in the workplace are relatively anxious and lack health self-confidence, the study finds, adding that they expect a sound health security system, timely psychological counseling and digital medical support.



The country is now pushing its "Healthy China 2030" strategy by accelerating the establishment of a multi-dimensional medical security system and an integrated health-care service system.



To facilitate that end, some insurance companies like AXA have launched family doctors as core parts of their health-care service platforms, aimed at improving customer experiences while controlling payouts.