BEA most complained in Q3 among foreign banks in China

  20:46 UTC+8, 2021-12-10       0
Imaginechina

Among customer complaints, around two-thirds were related to the bank's credit card business.

Bank of East Asia (BEA) China received the most complaints from consumers among foreign-funded banks in the third quarter of 2021, due mainly to its credit-card business, according to industry regulators.

The bank received 240 complaints in the July-September period, accounting for nearly half of the total number of complaints for foreign lenders and well above the median number of four, data from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission noted on Friday.

BEA also ranks first among foreign banks in terms of average complaints per 1,000 outlets.

In the third quarter, the figure hit 3,000 for BEA, around 30 times the average median number of complaints.

Among customer complaints, around two-thirds were related to the bank's credit card business.

HSBC China and Standard Chartered Bank China were first in terms of the average number of customer complaints per 10 million individuals and complaints about personal loan business, respectively.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
