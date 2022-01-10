Biz / Finance

Over 30 firms on China's new third board unveil 2021 performance estimates

More than 30 companies listed on China's new third board, or the National Equities Exchange and Quotations, had released their annual performance estimates of 2021 as of Sunday.
Photo taken on November 15, 2021 shows an exterior view of the office building of the Beijing Stock Exchange, in Beijing, capital of China.

More than 30 companies listed on China's new third board, or the National Equities Exchange and Quotations, had released their annual performance estimates of 2021 as of Sunday, Economic Information Daily reported Monday.

Among them, 18 enterprises expected growth in net profits attributable to shareholders, and 10 firms witnessed a decline in profits, according to the news report.

China launched the new third board in 2013 to facilitate financing for China's non-listed firms, allowing them to exchange equity and raise funds on the platform.

To improve the standard level of finance and corporate governance of listed companies, the NEEQ rolled out specific requirements on compiling and releasing annual financial results late last month.

﻿
