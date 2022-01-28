Biz / Finance

Chinese stocks dip but predicted to rebound

Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  21:36 UTC+8, 2022-01-28       0
Chinese stocks closed generally lower on the last trading day before Spring Festival, while analysts expected A shares to bounce back gradually after the holiday.
Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  21:36 UTC+8, 2022-01-28       0

Chinese stocks closed generally lower on the last trading day before Spring Festival, while analysts expected A-shares to bounce back gradually after the holiday.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.97 percent to end at 3,361.44, while the smaller Shenzhen Component Index dipped 0.53 percent to 13,328.06.

The ChiNext Composite Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, performed slightly stronger, up 0.08 percent to 2,908.94, reversing the over 3 percent slump on Thursday.

The STAR 50 Index closed 0.91 percent lower at 1,229.22.

In January, the Shanghai Composite Index posted a 7 percent monthly plunge, while the Shenzhen Component Index tumbled even more sharply by over 10 percent, putting a bleak end to the Year of the Ox.

For the entire Year of the Ox, which began on February 12, 2021, and ends on Monday, A-shares showed volatility. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 8.03 percent, with a high of 3,731.69 and a low of 3,312.72. The Shenzhen Component Index and the ChiNext index, meanwhile, sank 16.5 and 14.79 percent, respectively.

Despite the recent weak performance, analysts believed the Chinese stock market will bounce back after Spring Festival, especially the financial and infrastructure sectors and those related to the digital economy, such as artificial intelligence, 5G, data security and information construction.

Guotai Junan Securities said the worst period of panic has passed. In the medium and long term, China's economy will tend to remain stable and the capital market is undergoing more positive structural changes.

Yuekai Securities, meanwhile, was more optimistic about infrastructure and the real estate industries, as well as consumer shares such as entertainment services and food and beverage firms.

On Friday, the three major indices opened collectively higher, among which the Shanghai index stood above the 3,400-point level at the opening.

Dragged down by the weakness in cyclical stocks, however, the Shanghai and Shenzhen indices both fell more than 1 percent in the morning session while some hot sectors soon rebounded, driving the two major markets back up.

Near the closing bell, the rapid decline of financial shares, including brokerages and banks, led A-shares to plummet again.

Among sectors, stocks related to the digital currency performed strongly. ChiNext-listed Shenzhen Ysstech Info-Tech Co jumped over 12 percent, while ZJBC Information Technology Co and Hengbao Co, which are listed on the Main Board of the Shenzhen market, both soared to hit the 10 percent daily cap.

Coal firms, non-ferrous metal companies and rice alcohol shares, however, led the losses.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
NASDAQ
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     