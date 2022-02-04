Biz / Finance

Chinese customs to trial some CPTPP rules in pilot free trade zones

Xinhua
  17:41 UTC+8, 2022-02-04       0
Chinese customs will trial part of the rules of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) in some of China's pilot free trade zones.
Xinhua
  17:41 UTC+8, 2022-02-04       0

Chinese customs will trial part of the rules of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) in some of China's pilot free trade zones, according to the country's customs authority.

Along with implementing CPTPP rules, China will actively facilitate the construction of platforms for opening up, and promote innovation of customs supervision mechanisms to be rolled out in the pilot free trade zones and later replicated elsewhere, Ni Yuefeng, head of the General Administration of Customs, said at a work conference.

In 2022, efforts will be made to implement a customs supervision framework for the Hainan Free Trade Port and support the construction of the Guangdong-Macau In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, southern China's Guangdong Province, among others, said Ni.

Over the years, China has established several pilot free trade zones across the country as a testing ground for new trade policies and a platform for overseas products and services to enter the country.

Despite mounting uncertainty and protectionism globally, China has remained firm in opening up its super-sized domestic market and safeguarding true multilateralism with concrete efforts.

In 2021, China filed applications to join the CPTPP and the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement. The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership pact, the world's largest trade deal, signed by 15 Asia-Pacific countries including China, entered into force in January 2022.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     