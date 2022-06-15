China's surveyed urban unemployment rate down to 5.9% in May

China's surveyed urban unemployment rate stood at 5.9 percent in May, down 0.2 percentage points from April, official data showed Wednesday.

A total of 5.29 million new urban jobs were created from January to May, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

In May, the surveyed urban unemployment rate among those aged between 25 and 59, the majority of the labor market, stood at 5.1 percent.

The surveyed unemployment rate in 31 major cities came in at 6.9 percent in May, according to the data.

The surveyed urban unemployment rate is calculated based on the number of unemployed people who have participated in the employment survey in urban areas, including migrant workers in cities.

China aims to create over 11 million new urban jobs and keep a surveyed urban unemployment rate of no more than 5.5 percent in 2022, according to a government work report.