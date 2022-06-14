Biz / Finance

S&P 500 sinks 3.9%, ending in 'bear market'

AFP
  09:07 UTC+8, 2022-06-14       0
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 2.8 percent to end at 30,516.74, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell 4.7 percent to 10,809.23.
AFP
  09:07 UTC+8, 2022-06-14       0
SSI ļʱ
S&P 500 sinks 3.9%, ending in 'bear market'
Xinhua

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on June 13.

Wall Street stocks officially entered "bear market" territory on Monday following another drubbing as investors bet on more aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes to address inflation.

The S&P 500, the broad-based equity index, plummeted 3.9 percent to finish the day at 3,749.53, a drop of more than 20 percent from its most recent peak on January 4 – the definition of a bear market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 2.8 percent to end at 30,516.74, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell 4.7 percent to 10,809.23.

It was Wall Street's fourth straight day of losses and comes ahead of Wednesday's Fed decision.

More market watchers believe the US central bank will need to ratchet up its monetary tightening in light of Friday's consumer price index report.

CPI jumped 8.6 percent compared with May 2021, hitting a fresh 40-year high, topping expectations and dashing hopes that price pressures had peaked.

The Fed has signaled plans for a second large 0.5 percentage point interest rate hike on Wednesday.

But more voices are projecting a three-quarter point increase. Barclays said the more aggressive move was called for "to reinforce credibility and get ahead of inflationary pressures."

The Fed's increasingly aggressive posture "is causing indigestion for the markets," said Angelo Kourkafas, investment strategist of Edward Jones.

The concerns sent the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note, a proxy for interest rates, above 3.3 percent, the highest level in more than 11 years.

All 11 sectors of the S&P 500 finished with losses of more than 2 percent. Among large companies, Apple fell 3.8 percent, Disney lost 3.7 percent and Boeing slumped 8.9 percent.

Source: AFP   Editor: Liu Qi
Disney
Apple
Barclays
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     