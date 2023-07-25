﻿
Chinese shares open higher Tuesday, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index soars over 3% in morning trading

Xinhua
  11:36 UTC+8, 2023-07-25
Chinese stocks opened higher on Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 1.18 percent to open at 3,201.46 points.
Xinhua
  11:36 UTC+8, 2023-07-25       0

Chinese stocks opened higher on Tuesday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 1.18 percent to open at 3,201.46 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened 1.5 percent higher at 10,909.19 points.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, was up 1.68 percent to open at 2,183.05 points on Tuesday.

The ChiNext Index, together with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, reflects the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained over 3 percent during Tuesday's morning trading to 19,269.03 points, up 600.88 points.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index gained over 4 percent during Tuesday's morning trading, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Tech Index, which represents the 30 largest technology companies listed in Hong Kong, jumped over 5 percent.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
