﻿
Biz / Finance

China's digital payment services see global expansion in 2022

Xinhua
  14:59 UTC+8, 2023-07-09       0
China's digital payment sector expanded last year to cover more global clients and shore up the domestic real economy.
Xinhua
  14:59 UTC+8, 2023-07-09       0

China's digital payment sector expanded last year to cover more global clients and shore up the domestic real economy, according to a report by China UnionPay, the country's largest bank card payment processor.

In 2022, online payment services provided by China Unionpay extended to over 22 million clients in over 200 countries and regions overseas, said the annual report on the development of China's bank card industry.

Over 41 million people across China received consumption vouchers from China Unionpay's payment app last year, which brought about transactions worth nearly 50 billion yuan (US$6.9 billion).

The company's offline payment network reached out to 38 million corporate clients in 181 countries and regions worldwide, as Chinese payment companies sought to enhance their global presence through means such as creating cross-border payment products and services, the report revealed.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
UnionPay
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     