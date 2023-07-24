﻿
Biz / Finance

China's STAR market channels more capital to sci-tech innovation

Xinhua
  08:44 UTC+8, 2023-07-24       0
China's Nasdaq-style sci-tech innovation board has continued to advance the innovative transformation of the Chinese economy via channeling more capital to relevant areas.
Xinhua
  08:44 UTC+8, 2023-07-24       0

China's Nasdaq-style sci-tech innovation board, known as the STAR market, has continued to advance the innovative transformation of the Chinese economy via channeling more capital to relevant areas.

Saturday marks the board's fourth anniversary. As of Friday, 546 firms have been listed on the STAR market and the market's total value reached 6.41 trillion yuan (US$897.06 billion), data from the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) showed.

As of June 30, the 542 companies listed on the board have raised 847.7 billion yuan via initial public offerings, and the companies all belong to strategic emerging industries and high-tech industries.

"Featuring high investment and high risks, sci-tech innovative enterprises have higher demand for the capital market," said Li Qiusuo, managing director of the research department at China International Capital Corporation Limited, adding that the sci-tech innovation board has made the capital market serve the real economy better.

In 2022, the R&D investment of companies listed on the board accounted for 16 percent of their total revenue on average, 3 percentage points higher from the previous year.

The STAR market was launched on the SSE on July 22, 2019, kicking off a trailblazing leg of the country's innovation drive and capital market reform.

The board was designed to support companies in the high-tech and strategic emerging sectors, in order to facilitate the innovative transformation of the Chinese economy and explore ways to make institutional improvements in the capital market.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
China International Capital Corporation Limited
China International Capital Corporation
Shanghai Stock Exchange
SSE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     