China to halve stamp duty on securities trading
18:17 UTC+8, 2023-08-27 0
China will halve stamp duty on securities transactions since August 28, 2023.
18:17 UTC+8, 2023-08-27 0
China will halve stamp duty on securities transactions since August 28, 2023. The move aims to boost investor confidence and stimulate the capital market in China, according to a statement by the Ministry of Finance and the State Administration of Taxation.
The stamp duty on stock trades is now 0.1%.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Xiang
Special Reports