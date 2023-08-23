How to pay with a UnionPay card in Shanghai
This guide will walk you through the step-by-step process to make convenient and secure payments in Shanghai with UnionPay cards.
No more puzzled looks at the cashier. From street markets to high-end boutiques, foreigners traveling to Shanghai can make payments effortlessly with UnionPay cards while exploring the city.
Source: UnionPay Shanghai
Source: SHINE Editor: Fu Rong
