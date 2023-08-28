﻿
Biz / Finance

Stamp duty cut, other measures boost Chinese stocks

﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  20:48 UTC+8, 2023-08-28       0
China's A-share market sees robust gains, spurred by a package of positive measures issued by financial authorities to revitalize the capital market and boost investor confidence.
﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  20:48 UTC+8, 2023-08-28       0

China's A-share market saw robust gains on Monday, stimulated by a package of positive measures issued by financial authorities over the weekend to revitalize the capital market and boost investor confidence.

Chinese stocks surged across the board on the day. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed up 1.13 percent at 3,098.64 points, while the smaller Shenzhen Component Index advanced 1.01 percent to 10,233.15 points.

The Nasdaq-Style SSE STAR 50 Index, meanwhile, also closed 1.13 percent higher at 880.19 points, and the ChiNext Index was up 0.96 percent to 2,060.04 points.

Multiple positive factors emerged over the weekend. China's Ministry of Finance and the State Taxation Administration announced that the 0.1 percent stamp duty on securities transactions will to halved, officially taking effect from Monday, in a further attempt to spur trading and boost investor confidence. Of note, it was China's first stamp duty reduction since 2008.

Also on Sunday, the China Securities Regulatory Commission moved to lower the minimum margin ratio of financing for buying stocks from 100 percent to 80 percent, which will come into effect after the closing bell on September 8.

It is worth mentioning that some trading software providers have informed securities firms of the suspension of the quantitative same-day (T+0 settlement) algorithmic trading on Monday. This decision was made due to concerns about the strategy encountering one-sided market conditions, which could lead to increased risk exposure.

As for sectors, the real estate industry led the gains on the bourse on Monday, with the sub-index up 4.15 percent, according to Wind Information. Coal firms, household goods companies, and diversified financial shares were also among those performing strongly.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
SSE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     