﻿
Biz / Finance

China's cross-border RMB use up 24% in January-September

Xinhua
  21:03 UTC+8, 2023-10-28       0
RMB payments and receipts expanded 24 percent year on year to 38.9 trillion yuan (US$5.42 trillion) in the first nine months, playing an improved role in serving the real economy.
Xinhua
  21:03 UTC+8, 2023-10-28       0

Cross-border renminbi (RMB) payments and receipts expanded 24 percent year on year to 38.9 trillion yuan (US$5.42 trillion) in the first nine months, playing an improved role in serving the real economy, China's central bank said.

Of the total, cross-border goods trade settled in RMB accounted for 24.4 percent of the total cross-border goods trade settled in both domestic and foreign currencies, up 7 percentage points year on year and the highest level seen in recent years, per a report released by the People's Bank of China.

The function of the RMB as a financing currency continues to improve. Policies related to practices such as overseas lending by domestic banks and domestic bond issuance by overseas institutions have been introduced, and the RMB investment and financing environment has continued to improve, the report said.

Trading on the offshore RMB markets has become more active. The balance of RMB deposits on the main offshore markets was about 1.5 trillion yuan at the end of 2022, returning to a historic high, the report said.

The central bank will work to facilitate trade and investment, improve systems and infrastructure related to RMB cross-border investment, financing, and transaction settlement, and support the healthy development of the offshore RMB markets.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Bank of China
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     