China's forex market turnover tops 19 trln yuan in September

China's foreign exchange market saw a turnover of 19.12 trillion yuan (US$2.66 trillion) in September, official data showed on Friday.

The turnover of forex transactions between banks and their clients totaled 3.2 trillion yuan, and the turnover of interbank forex transactions totaled 15.92 trillion yuan, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

In terms of products, the cumulative transaction volume of the spot market was 5.85 trillion yuan, and that of the derivatives market was 13.27 trillion yuan.

From January to September, the total turnover of China's foreign exchange market was 192.9 trillion yuan.