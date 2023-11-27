﻿
Biz / Finance

China's securities regulator approves 3 consumption-related REITs

Xinhua
  20:47 UTC+8, 2023-11-27       0
China's top securities regulator has approved three applications for the country's first publicly traded consumption-related Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs).
Xinhua
  20:47 UTC+8, 2023-11-27       0

China's top securities regulator has approved three applications for the country's first publicly traded consumption-related Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs).

Two of the three REITs applications were submitted by the China Asset Management, and the other one was submitted by the CICC Fund, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).

In March this year, the CSRC unveiled new measures to foster the issuance of REIT products, saying that China will develop REITs for consumption infrastructure that can create improved conditions and scenarios for consumers.

The REITs products are financial tools to pool capital for developing real estate projects. China kicked off a public REITs pilot program in infrastructure in 2020.

REITs had already for some time been a popular asset class for investment in major economies. Experts believe that with infrastructure spending being a key growth pillar for China, REITs in the world's second-largest economy has immense potential for investors.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     