China's forex market reports transactions totaling 16.24 trln yuan in October

China's foreign exchange market recorded transactions worth a total of 16.24 trillion yuan, equivalent to 2.26 trillion US dollars, in October, official data showed on Friday.

China's foreign exchange market recorded transactions worth a total of 16.24 trillion yuan, equivalent to 2.26 trillion US dollars, in October, official data showed on Friday.

The transaction volume of the client market totaled 2.71 trillion yuan last month, and that of the interbank market came in at 13.53 trillion yuan, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

In terms of products, the cumulative transaction volume of the spot market was 4.08 trillion yuan, and that of the derivatives market was 12.16 trillion yuan.

The country's foreign exchange market transaction volume totaled 209.15 trillion yuan in the first 10 months, the data showed.