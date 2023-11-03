﻿
Biz / Finance

China's securities regulator mulls reforms to encourage medium, long-term capital

  20:18 UTC+8, 2023-11-03       0
Reforms are being planned on the investment end of the capital market to encourage medium and long-term capital, China's securities regulator has said.
Reforms are being planned on the investment end of the capital market to encourage medium and long-term capital, China's securities regulator has said.

The reforms will be in line with the goal of promoting the formation of long-term capital for the financial market, as stressed at the recently concluded central financial work conference, the China Securities Journal reported on Friday.

The reforms will be designed to promote the healthy interaction between the capital market and medium and long-term capital, such as social security funds, basic pension insurance funds, annuity funds and insurance funds, the China Securities Regulatory Commission was quoted by the newspaper as saying.

