China Development Bank issues over US$14 billion in special loans for energy supply
China Development Bank, one of the country's policy banks, has issued more than 100 billion yuan (US$14 billion) of special loans to support energy supply since the beginning of this year.
The banks said the loans targeted supporting main coal-producing areas and key coal enterprises to increase the supply of thermal coal, as well as helping disaster-stricken areas and key power enterprises to reserve thermal coal.
The funds are expected to ensure the heating and energy supply this winter and next spring, the bank said.