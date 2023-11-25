China Development Bank issues over US$14 billion in special loans for energy supply

China Development Bank, one of the country's policy banks, has issued more than US$14 billion of special loans to support energy supply since the beginning of this year.

China Development Bank, one of the country's policy banks, has issued more than 100 billion yuan (US$14 billion) of special loans to support energy supply since the beginning of this year.

The banks said the loans targeted supporting main coal-producing areas and key coal enterprises to increase the supply of thermal coal, as well as helping disaster-stricken areas and key power enterprises to reserve thermal coal.

The funds are expected to ensure the heating and energy supply this winter and next spring, the bank said.